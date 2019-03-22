George Conway Says Trump Wants Re-Election To Avoid Indictment

George Conway, husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and expert Trump troll, took to Twitter again Friday to bash the commander in chief, claiming to know his real motivation for seeking re-election: avoiding indictment.

That’s one sign the “mentally unstable” president is thinking clearly, George Conway said.

THINK about the fact that we don’t just have a mentally unstable president—but a president who thinks he needs to be re-elected to avoid being indicted. (At least in that one respect his thinking is clear.) https://t.co/TuX3nncLh2 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 22, 2019

For decades, the Justice Department has maintained a policy against indicting a sitting president, which means if Trump serves a second term, he could theoretically shield himself from any charges that may result from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

George Conway’s incessant Trump trashing has been met with both fascination and confusion from Twitter users and the news media, who have noted the jarring difference between his public criticism and his wife’s absolute loyalty to the president.

As a result, Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly faced questions over her relationship with George Conway, most recently in a Fox Business Network interview whether it was all just part of a “shtick.”

Going on the defensive, Kellyanne Conway turned the question on host Maria Bartiromo, asking whether she felt it was true before admitting that when it comes to George Conway’s remarks, “It is very surprising to see it be so public.”

But Trump hasn’t taken George Conway’s jabs lying down.

Last Wednesday, he fired back, calling him “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell.”

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Acknowledging the president’s standoff with Conway, Kellyanne assured Bartiromo that she’s “not being asked to choose between my marriage and my job.”