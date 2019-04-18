POLITICS

George Conway Taunts Donald Trump With Stream Of Consciousness Tweet About Kim Jong Un

Kellyanne Conway's husband shared the withering post in response to reports that North Korea had tested a new tactical guided weapon.

George Conway risked renewing hostilities yet again with President Donald Trump on Wednesday when he posted a sarcastic stream of consciousness-style tweet about North Korea.

The conservative attorney, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, responded with a withering post to a story in The New York Times which claimed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had supervised the testing of a new tactical guided weapon.

Trump has twice met with Kim in a bid to curb North Korea’s missile program.

However, their February summit in Vietnam ended abruptly without a nuclear deal being struck.

Conway, who has become a prominent critic of his wife’s boss, last month accused Trump of being “incompetent” and “simply inept” following his unexpected reversal of day-old North Korea-linked sanctions:

