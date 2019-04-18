George Conway risked renewing hostilities yet again with President Donald Trump on Wednesday when he posted a sarcastic stream of consciousness-style tweet about North Korea.
The conservative attorney, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, responded with a withering post to a story in The New York Times which claimed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had supervised the testing of a new tactical guided weapon.
Trump has twice met with Kim in a bid to curb North Korea’s missile program.
However, their February summit in Vietnam ended abruptly without a nuclear deal being struck.
Conway, who has become a prominent critic of his wife’s boss, last month accused Trump of being “incompetent” and “simply inept” following his unexpected reversal of day-old North Korea-linked sanctions: