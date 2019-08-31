George Conway Cooks Up Savage Reminder Of Donald Trump's Most Blatant Lies

Twitter was awash with President Donald Trump’s lies early Saturday, thanks in part to conservative attorney George Conway.
The lawyer helped the #PresidentPinocchiosTopLies hashtag trend on the social media platform after Preet Bharara ― the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by Trump in 2017 ― asked followers to identify Trump’s “most demonstrably provable intentional lie as POTUS.”
Conway, who has become a fierce critic of the president despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s role as White House counselor, suggested it would be “a 500-way tie.” By The Washington Post’s reckoning, Trump has so far told more than 12,000 lies since taking office in January 2017.
Conway shared some examples of Trump’s tallest tales:
“We could spend days doing this,” Conway tweeted, before posting this “all-in-one” supercut to prove his point:
Conway later posted the Pinocchio-themed hashtag and it predictably took on a life of its own: