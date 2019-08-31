POLITICS

George Conway Cooks Up Savage Reminder Of Donald Trump's Most Blatant Lies

Kellyanne Conway's husband made a mocking hashtag -- that exposed Trump's untruths -- trend on Twitter.

Twitter was awash with President Donald Trump’s lies early Saturday, thanks in part to conservative attorney George Conway.

The lawyer helped the #PresidentPinocchiosTopLies hashtag trend on the social media platform after Preet Bharara ― the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by Trump in 2017 ― asked followers to identify Trump’s “most demonstrably provable intentional lie as POTUS.”

Conway, who has become a fierce critic of the president despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s role as White House counselor, suggested it would be “a 500-way tie.” By The Washington Post’s reckoning, Trump has so far told more than 12,000 lies since taking office in January 2017.

Conway shared some examples of Trump’s tallest tales:

“We could spend days doing this,” Conway tweeted, before posting this “all-in-one” supercut to prove his point:

Conway later posted the Pinocchio-themed hashtag and it predictably took on a life of its own:

