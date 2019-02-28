George Conway pulled no punches with his Twitter commentary of Michael Cohen’s hearing before the House oversight committee on Wednesday.
The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, live-tweeted throughout the testimony of President Donald Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer.
Conway took multiple jabs at Trump, who he accused of “malignant narcissism,” and the Republican lawmakers presiding over the hearing. He also retweeted numerous messages that were critical of his wife’s boss, whom he has repeatedly attacked in recent months.