George Conway summed Donald Trump’s dedication to his base with one tweet on Wednesday.
The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, called Trump “the President of the United Base” in a post that subsequently went viral:
The quip came in response to a tweet by the Washington Examiner’s senior political correspondent David M. Drucker, who noted how Trump “needs more than his base” ― despite them showing up for him in 2016 and the 2018 midterms.
Conway’s latest criticism of his wife’s boss went down well with fellow tweeters: