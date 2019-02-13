George Conway summed Donald Trump’s dedication to his base with one tweet on Wednesday.

The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, called Trump “the President of the United Base” in a post that subsequently went viral:

He’s the President of the United Base. https://t.co/pn5wlT8Hv3 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 12, 2019

The quip came in response to a tweet by the Washington Examiner’s senior political correspondent David M. Drucker, who noted how Trump “needs more than his base” ― despite them showing up for him in 2016 and the 2018 midterms.

Conway’s latest criticism of his wife’s boss went down well with fellow tweeters:

More like President of the United Debased https://t.co/BpDr0XG7Kn — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 12, 2019

Donald is "Base" : Lacking or indicating the lack of higher qualities of mind or spirit. — M A K (@MAK7591) February 12, 2019

United Base indeed. They are sticking with him all the way to wherever he takes them. — Veronica Nwosu (@VeronicaNwosu) February 12, 2019

Base....yep, they're as base as u can get. — Bimmerella🌊 (@bimmerella) February 12, 2019