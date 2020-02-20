George Conway on Wednesday explained why he thinks the last week has proved “King Kong” is a suitable nickname for President Donald Trump.

The conservative attorney ― in a new opinion column for The Washington Post titled “Trump’s ‘King Kong’ nickname has come into full fruition” ― noted how the president was initially given the moniker by his first White House counsel Don McGahn, who resigned in October 2018, following heated exchanges between the pair.

Conway, a staunch critic of the Trump administration despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s lofty role within it, said the president’s “behavior this week demonstrates” how it “fits for another reason as well.”

“It reflects Trump’s desire to escape constraints — in particular, legal constraints,” he wrote. “That Kong-like urge was illustrated by two developments: the president’s latest executive clemency spree and his continued attacks against the federal judiciary.”