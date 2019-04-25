George Conway appears to have come up with a brand-new scathing nickname for President Donald Trump.

The conservative attorney and frequent Trump critic, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Thursday repeatedly called his wife’s boss “Deranged Donald.” It seemed to have stuck, with the hashtag #DerangedDonald trending on Twitter.

Conway used the mocking moniker in a series of tweets in which he criticized Trump and also took a swipe at widely watched conservative cable network Fox News, whose prime time hosts staunchly defend the president:

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald https://t.co/Us2LnIthVb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

Deranged Donald has this neat job where he’s supposed to receive and read books with more accurate, highly valuable, top secret information, but he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is. #DerangedDonald — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

Plus Deranged Donald doesn’t really need all those books because Fox News. #DerangedDonald — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

This is paradigmatic of someone with narcissistic personality disorder. #DerangedDonald https://t.co/mFE8GvajHH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

The lying piece of it is characteristic of antisocial personality disorder. #DerangedDonald — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

Conway has in recent months repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental stability and fitness to govern. Trump hit back in March, calling the lawyer a “stone cold LOSER” and “husband from hell.”

The presidential attack failed to deter Conway. Last week, he wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post arguing that Trump was a “cancer” who Congress should remove from office via impeachment “without delay.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Conway retweeted MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s take on Trump’s bizarre claim that Post reporter Robert Costa was “Fake News” because he described Trump returning his call as calling him.

If you forgot how painful and awful junior high was, let this be a reminder 👇 https://t.co/OWs2SFwx4X — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 24, 2019

Conway also predicted the Trump administration may retaliate against special counsel Robert Mueller, whose report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion contain damning revelations about the president.