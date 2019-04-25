George Conway appears to have come up with a brand-new scathing nickname for President Donald Trump.
The conservative attorney and frequent Trump critic, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Thursday repeatedly called his wife’s boss “Deranged Donald.” It seemed to have stuck, with the hashtag #DerangedDonald trending on Twitter.
Conway used the mocking moniker in a series of tweets in which he criticized Trump and also took a swipe at widely watched conservative cable network Fox News, whose prime time hosts staunchly defend the president:
Conway has in recent months repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental stability and fitness to govern. Trump hit back in March, calling the lawyer a “stone cold LOSER” and “husband from hell.”
The presidential attack failed to deter Conway. Last week, he wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post arguing that Trump was a “cancer” who Congress should remove from office via impeachment “without delay.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Conway retweeted MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s take on Trump’s bizarre claim that Post reporter Robert Costa was “Fake News” because he described Trump returning his call as calling him.
Conway also predicted the Trump administration may retaliate against special counsel Robert Mueller, whose report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion contain damning revelations about the president.