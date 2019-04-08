George Conway Rips Trump For Punishing Those Who Won't Help Him Break Laws

George Conway went on a tear again against President Donald Trump on Sunday, this time for a disturbing “pattern” apparent in his ouster of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen.

On Twitter, Conway pointed to a report in The New York Times that said Trump often blew up at Nielsen when she warned him about how the actions he demanded against immigrants were illegal:

“The president berated Ms. Nielsen regularly, ... to demand that she take action[s] [that] includ[ed] ... things that were clearly illegal. She repeatedly noted the limitations imposed ... by federal laws .... [That] only infuriated Mr. Trump further.”https://t.co/tAJaI5M0x8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 8, 2019

The conservative attorney, who’s married to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, also referred to an article in Axios that reported how Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn had confided to a group of Republicans that the president frequently “yelled” at him. Conway assumed those heated confrontations concerned McGahn’s warnings to Trump not to break the law: