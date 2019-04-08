POLITICS

George Conway Rips Trump For Punishing Those Who Won't Help Him Break Laws

Kirstjen Nielsen is latest victim in a "pattern" of Trump lashing out at officials who call him on illegal actions, says Kellyanne Conway's husband.

George Conway went on a tear again against President Donald Trump on Sunday, this time for a disturbing “pattern” apparent in his ouster of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen.

On Twitter, Conway pointed to a report in The New York Times that said Trump often blew up at Nielsen when she warned him about how the actions he demanded against immigrants were illegal:

The conservative attorney, who’s married to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, also referred to an article in Axios that reported how Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn had confided to a group of Republicans that the president frequently “yelled” at him. Conway assumed those heated confrontations concerned McGahn’s warnings to Trump not to break the law:

