To be a fly on the wall in the Conway household.
George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Friday launched yet another tweeted attack against President Donald Trump.
This time, the conservative attorney took aim at his wife’s boss over the ongoing partial government shutdown caused by Trump’s refused demands for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
In one tweet, Conway said Trump “is a master at alienating people he ought to be trying to, and should be able to, persuade.”
In a second post, Conway said Trump’s “ingrained, pathological narcissism” left America “with a president who does little more than spout nonsense and lies, and pander to those who feed his egotistic needs.”
Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, summed up Conway’s analysis of Trump in two words:
To which Conway, a frequent and vocal critic of Trump in recent months, replied: