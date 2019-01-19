In light of the fact that you are a pathological liar, you should not be heard to complain about inaccurate media reports. https://t.co/i1OpMpyiXG

Conway’s tweet was in response to Trump’s latest attack on the “fake news” media, which came after special counsel Robert Mueller’s office cast doubt on elements of a BuzzFeed report that alleged Trump had instructed his former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.