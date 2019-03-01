George Conway posted a mocking update to the presidential oath to Twitter on Thursday in his latest attack on Donald Trump.
The conservative attorney, who is married to senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway, shared the “Trump-style update” to the pledge which showed the word “execute” replaced by “exploit.”
Conway, who is no stranger to calling out his wife’s boss on Twitter, had earlier sarcastically criticized Trump for reportedly lying about ordering top-secret security clearance for his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.
“You mean Trump lied?” Conway tweeted. “Knock me over with a feather.” Check out that full Twitter thread here: