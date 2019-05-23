George Conway Mocks Trump's 'I Don't Do Cover-Ups' By Posting Hush-Money Check

Attorney George Conway posted a wicked takedown of Donald Trump’s retort to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week that he doesn’t “do cover-ups.”

The husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway simply quoted the president’s own words on Twitter Thursday, coupled with an image of the check former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said he received as reimbursement for paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

Cohen testified before Congress in February that he arranged a payoff to Daniels during the 2016 presidential election — under orders from Trump — to bury her story that she and Trump had a sexual relationship. Cohen provided a copy of one of the checks from the president, saying it covered part of the payment.

This week, Pelosi accused Trump of a cover-up after he told Democrats he wouldn’t work with them on infrastructure until they drop investigations of him and his administration. At a press conference Wednesday, Trump called himself the “most transparent president probably in the history of this country” and said, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Twitter fans loved Conway’s takedown — but several wondered how the Conways’ marriage stays intact.

He meant "well."



"I don't do cover-ups well." — steven (@Steventuality) May 23, 2019

“The Art of the Cover-Up” might be the title of his presidential memoir. — julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) May 23, 2019

Trump doesn’t “DO” coverups.

He “IS” coverups. — Decency must win (@KindNotWeak2019) May 23, 2019

How are things at home George ? Couch comfy? — Ted Le Moine (@frogman888) May 23, 2019

Waiting for the movie, ‘War Of The Conways’. What can it be like inside tha house? — Elaine Ronson (@ElaineRonson) May 23, 2019