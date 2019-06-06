George Conway used a scathing 38-tweet thread to call out President Donald Trump for indirectly claiming he had received “glowing reviews” during his state visit to the United Kingdom this week.

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted a quote from Sean Hannity, in which the Fox News host said British press had praised the president:

“The President has received glowing reviews from the British Media. Here at home, not so much. MSNBC Ramps up hateful coverage and promotes conspiracy theories during Trump’s trip to Europe.” @seanhannity The good news is that @maddow is dying in the ratings, along with @CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

But Conway, a conservative attorney who is well-known for criticizing Trump despite being married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, seemed to vehemently disagree with the spin.

“Your press coverage in the UK wasn’t all that great. Let me help you out,” Conway wrote at the start of the lengthy thread.

He then retweeted dozens of posts from U.K. publications ― including from The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Mail, Daily Star and The Sun ― that contained stories criticizing or poking fun at the president.

The tweets included stories detailing the controversy of Trump calling the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “nasty,” the mass protests against him and criticism of his interview with media personality Piers Morgan.

One caption for a story about Trump’s environmental stance simply read: “Why Trump is wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.”

“And this is just a small sample, at least of the print coverage,” Conway said.

See the first few tweets from the thread:

Um, not so much. Your press coverage in the UK wasn’t all that great. Let me help you out. https://t.co/j281B0PEU4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 6, 2019