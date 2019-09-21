George Conway Blames Procrastinating Congress For Emboldening Trump

Conservative lawyer George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, called on Congress in a scathing Washington Post column Friday to “do its duty” and stop Donald Trump with impeachment.

“Congressional procrastination has probably emboldened Trump, and it risks emboldening future presidents who might turn out to be of his sorry ilk,” he wrote with Georgetown law professor and one-time acting solicitor general Neal Katyal.

Because Congress failed to act quickly to make a case against Trump after Robert Mueller’s findings, Trump has apparently now become involved in another, even more troubling, incident, noted the attorneys.

Trump has not denied he called on Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens. “It doesn’t matter what was discussed,” he has told reporters.

If Trump “used his official powers — in particular, perhaps the threat of withholding” funds to “leverage a foreign government into helping him defeat a potential political opponent in the U.S.,” that would be the “ultimate impeachable act,” according to the men.

“Given how Trump seems ever bent on putting himself above the law, something like what might have happened between him and Ukraine — abusing presidential authority for personal benefit — was almost inevitable,” write Conway and Katyal.

“Yet if that is what occurred, part of the responsibility lies with Congress, which has failed to act on the blatant obstruction that Mueller detailed months ago. To borrow John Dean’s haunting Watergate-era metaphor ... there is a cancer on the presidency, and cancers, if not removed, only grow.”

