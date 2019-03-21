George Conway risked reigniting his Twitter feud that’s been raging with Donald Trump this week as he offered an explanation Thursday as to why the president hadn’t spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russia investigation.

Conway claimed that a lawyer for Trump told him the president “couldn’t be allowed” to talk to Mueller because “he’d lie his ass off.”

The conservative attorney, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, doubled down in other posts on his suggestion that Trump is mentally unfit for office.

He also bashed him for lying “even when it makes no sense to lie” and said “the two keys to understanding Trump” were his “narcissism and compulsive prevarication.” Trump was the “worst kind of dumb,” he added.

Trump has fired back at Conway’s earlier attacks, calling him the “husband from hell” and a “stone cold LOSER,” but has yet to respond to the latest tweets.

Check out Conway’s posts here:

Because those are traits that could never describe Trump, and that, indeed, he cannot really comprehend. https://t.co/wnG35xpxSO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

Yes. As I said to @sbg1, to understand Trump “you have to look at everything through the prism of his narcissism.” Once you do that, pretty much everything makes sense. https://t.co/EIcB7nr3g7 https://t.co/0akjmamDy6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

He lies even when it makes no sense to lie. As one of his lawyers once told me, Trump couldn’t be allowed to talk to Mueller because “he’d lie his ass off.” — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

So the two keys to understanding Trump are narcisissm and compulsive prevarication. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

Yes. He’s worst kind of dumb. https://t.co/SKDRrPFuJu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

Also possible. There’s a clip of Trump online talking to Tom Brokaw thirty years ago and Trump is speaking in complete, coherent sentences. It’s quite a remarkable contrast to today, when all you get are these often incompréhensible word salads. https://t.co/7qvVeSU77C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019

Here’s the Trump-Brokaw interview. It’s from 1980. Trump was 33, and was articulate and coherent, unlike today. https://t.co/lmcidXbimA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 21, 2019