George Conway’s wife, White House aide Kellyanne Conway, is likely to take serious issue with his latest criticism of Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the conservative attorney attacked the president and his supporters:
Some Twitter users were quick to point out, however, that Conway’s wife does indeed need Trump ― who she regularly defends and stumps for on television.
Conway’s post was in response to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s assertion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a position of strength over POTUS because she “doesn’t need” him:
Conway later dubbed Trump a “laughingstock” after fast-food chain Burger King dinged the president over his “hamberders” typo following the serving of burgers, fries and pizza to Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team: