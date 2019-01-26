George Conway went all in with his latest attack on President Donald Trump.
The conservative attorney, who is married to Trump’s top aide and adviser Kellyanne Conway, went on a blistering tweet binge Friday, calling Trump a “joke” and “an incompetent fool.”
It followed Trump’s temporary backtracking over his demands that Congress allocate money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw him strike a deal to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Conway also mockingly rewrote the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, The Art Of The Deal.
Conway later shared the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s report on spikes in search for the term “cave.”
And he suggested this would be a better word to describe the president:
