George Conway Calls Trump A Cancer, Says Congress Must Impeach ‘Without Delay’

Conservative attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, called President Donald Trump a “cancer” ― and urged Congress to act “without delay” to remove him from office via impeachment.

“President Trump was not exonerated at all, and certainly not ‘totally’ or ‘completely,’ as he claimed” by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Conway wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Thursday evening.

Conway called one passage in the special counsel’s report “damning” for the president. Mueller wrote:

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

But as Conway noted, the report did not do so.

“That’s especially damning because the ultimate issue shouldn’t be — and isn’t — whether the president committed a criminal act,” Conway wrote. “Americans should expect far more than merely that their president not be provably a criminal. In fact, the Constitution demands it.”

Conway laid out the case that a president has a “fiduciary obligation” to put the country over himself but that Trump didn’t when he interfered repeatedly with the investigation, as Mueller detailed 10 incidents of potential obstruction.

Then he compared Trump unfavorably to former President Richard Nixon.

“White House counsel John Dean famously told Nixon that there was a cancer within the presidency and that it was growing,” Conway wrote.

Today, he said, Trump himself is the cancer in the presidency.

“Congress now bears the solemn constitutional duty to excise that cancer without delay,” he wrote.

Conway has been a frequent Trump critic despite his wife’s high-level position within the administration. Last month, he called on Congress to launch a “serious inquiry” into the president’s mental health.