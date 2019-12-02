George Conway Bitingly Responds To Wife Kellyanne Conway's Tweet On Trump

No matter how you cut it, it seems like there’s some serious tension happening in the Conway household.

On Monday, one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, George Conway, had quite the response to a tweet about Trump from his wife, White House strategist Kellyanne Conway.

First, Kellyanne tweeted a video of former Vice President Joe Biden talking about his hairy legs. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” she wrote.

Less than 20 minutes later, George quoted her tweet and added, “Your boss apparently thought so,” referring to Trump’s alleged attempt to establish a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

It’s unclear if we’re all playing witness to some kind of intricate game within the Conway marriage, or if this is an actual feud.

George has been outspoken about his distaste for his wife’s employer for years now, and Trump is well aware of his feelings.

The president told “Fox & Friends” last month that while he thinks “Kellyanne is great,” he believes “she is married to a total whack job.”

“She must have done some number on him ... I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second,” Trump told the show. “He’s got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him, because that guy is crazy.”