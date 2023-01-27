“It’s an absolutely mystifying decision” after Facebook banned Trump two years ago for his role in the violent Capitol insurrection, Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“They think, ‘Well, the fire is out ... Let’s just let him play with matches again,’” Conway added.

“It’s ridiculous because if you look at just what he says day in and day out on his Truth Social website, he’s in a lot of ways worse than he was a couple of years ago. He’s lost touch with reality,” said Conway.

Trump was bounced off Facebook “indefinitely” after violence erupted as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement then that it was “clear” Trump “intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

The “risks of allowing the [then] President to continue to use our service ... are simply too great,” Zuckerberg added.

Now, Trump’s ban will be lifted in the “coming weeks,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday. He claimed the risk Trump poses to public safety has “sufficiently receded.”

Clegg promised that Trump’s future posts will be constrained by “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses” of policies.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Clegg added.