George Conway Predicts There's 'Something Pretty Damning' In Full Mueller Report

The New York attorney and Trump critic said the report may contain damning information about the president and "shed light on possible obstruction."

New York attorney and vocal Donald Trump critic George Conway has taken aim at the president once again in a scathing Washington Post op-ed analyzing the outcome of the special counsel investigation.

Calling Trump “unfit for office … beyond a reasonable doubt,” Conway highlighted Attorney General William Barr’s assertion that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “does not exonerate” the president on the question of whether he obstructed justice — contrary to what Trump has since declared.

“If [Mueller’s] report doesn’t exonerate the president, there must be something pretty damning in it about him, even if it might not suffice to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Conway wrote Tuesday.  

Barr said in his summary to Congress that Mueller’s report cataloged the president’s actions, “many of which took place in public view.” In saying this, Barr “makes clear that the report also catalogs actions taken privately that shed light on possible obstruction, actions that the American people and Congress yet know nothing about,” Conway wrote. 

Mueller, who did not make a finding on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to Barr’s summary, “wrote his report to allow the American people and Congress to decide what to make of the facts,” the lawyer added. “And that is what should — must — happen now.” 

Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, has long been a thorn in Trump’s side. He’s raised questions about the president’s mental health and described him as the “worst kind of dumb.” 

Trump has slammed George Conway as “a stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell.” 

In a March 20 tweet, the president suggested Conway was “VERY jealous of his wife’s success.”  

