George Conway Shows Trump's Allies What They Still 'Believe' In

“I believe Sleepy Joe Biden and that ‘monster’ Kamala D. Harris would turn America into a ‘socialist hellhole,’ and we’d all have ‘to speak Chinese,’” Conway wrote in his latest op-ed, which links extensively to videos and articles citing Trump’s absurd and baseless claims.

“I believe they ‘want to take out the cows’ and ‘any form of animals.’ There will be ‘no airplanes,’ they’ll ‘rip down the Empire State Building,’ and we’ll only have ‘little, tiny windows,’” Conway continued.

The article also refers to Trump’s conspiracy theories that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads an “organized crime family” and that former President Barack Obama participated in the “greatest political crime in the history of our country.”

It links to the smear story about Hunter Biden’s laptop (which may actually be tied to Russian disinformation operatives); to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement that Trump has flirted with, but insists he knows nothing about; and to Trump’s claim at the last presidential debate that he was the “least racist person” in the room.

Also featured is the president’s downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic; his efforts to cast doubt on voting by mail, the electoral system, polls, science and the media; his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election; and his dictator-like whims about how he’ll negotiate the chance to serve a third term.

All this, Conway wrote, he “believes in.”

Read the full article at The Washington Post.

