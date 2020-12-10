George Conway Spotlights The 'Biggest Farce Of All' In Trump's Election Litigation

“They’ve already lost a case in the U.S. Supreme Court — and are about to lose there again, very, very soon,” wrote Conway, who is married to Trump’s former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“It’s hard to imagine that any alliance of litigants and lawyers has ever lost more cases for more reasons — and in less time — than this sorry bunch has,” he added. “Their problem is they have nothing to sue about, and never did.”

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed the long-shot lawsuit to the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate the 62 Electoral College votes from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ― all states that Trump lost. The case has already been dismissed by legal experts and criticized by officials in all four states.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump declared “we will be INTERVENING” in the Texas case, calling it the “big one.”

“It’s the big one, all right, the biggest farce of all,” Conway wrote. He deemed the case “legally preposterous.”

“No constitutional provision, no statute and no principle of law gives one state the standing to challenge another state’s handling of an election,” he explained. “In our system, Texas isn’t the boss of Pennsylvania.”

Beyond that, Conway added, there is no reason to believe the Supreme Court would take this case, given its history of handling state-versus-state disputes.

He took aim at Paxton and other Republican officials for their efforts to disenfranchise voters, which he labeled an “affront to the rule of law, an insult to an independent judiciary and a contempt of democracy.”

“That any member of any bar, let alone a member of the Supreme Court bar, could file such flimsy tripe in any court, let alone the Supreme Court, is an embarrassment to the legal profession,” Conway wrote.

