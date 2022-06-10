George Conway: Hard For DOJ To Ignore Liz Cheney's 'Masterful' Statements Against Trump

Cheney’s presentation was likely “compelling” enough to convince the Department of Justice there is a “triable criminal case” against Trump for his role in the 2021 insurrection, Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He later told CNN: “I think it’s going to be hard not to” bring a case against Trump after the hearing.

.@gtconway3d on first Jan 6 hearing: “This was a masterful prosecutorial presentation by Rep. Cheney…It tied together all the various strands of what Donald Trump caused, what he did, and his criminal intent established by people who worked for him.” pic.twitter.com/NSVpw8G0vU — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 10, 2022

Conway also characterized Cheney’s initial address on CNN Thursday night as the “opening statement of a prosecutor — an opening statement that you could have delivered in a trial in ‘United States of America against Donald J. Trump’ for conspiracy to defraud the United States, for obstructing a congressional proceeding.”

Cheney “went through all the reasons why there is substantial evidence to believe that Donald Trump intentionally committed the crime of corruptly interfering with a congressional proceeding, and of fraudulently seeking to obstruct a function of the government,” said Conway, who’s married to former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. “And she did it with the words of people who supported him.”

Watch the interview below:

Conway followed up Friday on CNN with a more detailed prediction of what a criminal case against Trump would look like. He also addressed the dramatic situation described in Thursday’s hearing of police fighting for their lives at the U.S. Capitol as Trump watched the violence he’d “fomented” on his TV in the White House and took no action to stop it for three hours.

“The three hours, the three hours when he did nothing,” Conway emphasized to CNN host Brianna Keilar. “From an emotional standpoint, the contradiction, the incredible contrast between the fidelity to duty of the Capitol Police officer [Caroline Edwards] who was slipping on her colleagues’ blood, and the complete dereliction of constitutional duty by the president of the United States. It’s just a damning portrait.”