George Conway Mocks Rudy Giuliani's Backpedaling With Brutal 5-Word 'Translation'

On Monday, Giuliani tried to walk back his previous claim that Trump had conversations about a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. On “Meet the Press,” the former New York City mayor said that Trump can “remember having conversations” on the subject with disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen throughout 2016.

“There weren’t a lot of them, but there were conversations,” said Giuliani, who is an attorney for Trump. “Can’t be sure the exact date. ... Probably up to ― could be up to as far as October, November.”

But on Monday, Giuliani said his comments were “hypothetical” and “not based on conversations” with Trump. Conway offered a “translation” of Giuliani’s comments, summing it all up in just five words:

Conway also retweeted a number of criticisms of Giuliani, then added a couple more of his own:

sounds like he needs a good lawyer https://t.co/Et7c9w6bPK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 22, 2019

Not only that, this seems to have Rudy saying that “through November 2016” is what Trump’s written answers to Mueller say. That would be un-walk-backable. Nothing computes here. https://t.co/wpNTn0FXxl — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 22, 2019

Conway also roasted Giuliani on Sunday for saying it would be “perfectly normal” for Cohen to discuss his Congressional testimony with Trump prior to the hearing. Conway called it “perfectly insane.”