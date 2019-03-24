George Conway Mocks Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Exoneration Claim: 'You Misspelled' That

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is claiming special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is “a total and complete exoneration of” President Donald Trump, but George Conway isn’t buying it.

Hitting back at Sanders’ tweet Sunday, Conway teased that her statement appeared to have some spelling mistakes:

You misspelled “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Pls fix. Thx. https://t.co/hf8pldLmve — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 24, 2019

George Conway is the husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway. He has made a name for himself as one of Trump’s most notorious trolls, routinely bashing the commander in chief on social media. The discrepancy in the couple’s positions ― one bent on tearing down the president and the other staking her career on defending him ― has raised questions from the media, though Kellyanne Conway has brushed them off, stating in a recent Fox News interview that she wasn’t “being asked to choose between” her job and her marriage.

Attorney General William Barr submitted his summary of the Mueller report findings to Congress Sunday night. His outline quoted the special counsel’s report, which said it “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The president and his allies have celebrated the findings as proof that critics unjustly questioned Trump’s 2016 presidential victory. But Democrats are pushing for the full report to be made public.

Though Barr’s report says Mueller could not prove any collusion between Trump and Russia, Barr said the special counsel “ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment” on whether the president obstructed justice.”