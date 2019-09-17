George Conway 'Sharpies' Saudi War Powers Into U.S. Constitution To Mock Trump

Conservative attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, took a black marker to a page of the U.S. Constitution to skewer Donald Trump’s apparent readiness to commit American forces to war on behalf of Saudi Arabia once he “hears from the kingdom.”

Trump tweeted after the bombing attack on Saudi oil facilities Saturday that America was “locked and loaded” and “waiting to hear from the Kingdom” about who was responsible. Trump and his administration initially blamed Iran, but on Monday Trump said only “it is looking that way.”

In honor of the tremendous sway the Saudis apparently have over Trump, Conway marked up the Constitution to read: “The Saudi Royal Family shall have the power” to declare war.

gosh, I went back to take a look at Art. I, sec. 8, cl. 11 of the Constitution, and it looks like someone recently amended it pic.twitter.com/2IYK00uLqJ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 16, 2019

Conway followers — at least some of them — loved his latest dig at the president, and couldn’t help notice the similarities to the president’s “Sharpie method” of drawing in Alabama earlier this month to a National Weather Service map to support Trump’s flub that the state was in hurricane danger.

Explain to me again why the world's largest oil producer is in bed with the government that aided the 9/11 hijackers? I've never really understood that one and why the Congressional Investigative Committee declined to pursue the leads very well chronicled by the @latimes. — PF Jacin (@PFJacin) September 16, 2019

Please don’t give him ideas! — Ingrid E Baptista (@Ingridebap) September 16, 2019

But not all of Conway’s 660,000 Twitter followers were so taken by his attack on the president. They were distracted by his silence on the revelation of a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

