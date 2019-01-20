Critics erupted Sunday after Rudy Giuliani insisted that any discussion that may have occurred between Donald Trump and the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen concerning Cohen’s testimony before Congress would be “perfectly normal.” George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted it as “perfectly insane” for the potential target of an investigation to be talking about testimony with a witness.

“Perfectly normal?” It’s perfectly insane for witnesses in or subjects of a criminal investigation to be discussing testimony. https://t.co/FlNP2GC2TZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2019

Conway, a lawyer, then wrote that he was “trying to imagine what the reaction of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in 1988 would have been to this ‘perfectly normal’ assertion — and just can’t.” Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney, was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 1988.

I’m trying to imagine what the reaction of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in 1988 would have been to this “perfectly normal” assertion—and just can’t. https://t.co/FlNP2GC2TZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2019

Conway also retweeted a comment from homeland security consultant Paul Rosenzweig, who called it “perfectly criminal.”

And also, often, perfectly criminal. — Paul Rosenzweig (@RosenzweigP) January 20, 2019

Giuliani told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that, as far as he knew, Trump did not direct Cohen to lie during his congressional testimony in 2017 — as BuzzFeed has reported — about Trump’s negotiations on a Trump Tower Moscow deal during his presidential campaign.

But he also conceded it’s possible the men discussed the testimony before it occurred, which he said would be “perfectly normal.” If it did happen, he asked, “So what?”

“I don’t know if it happened or if it didn’t happen. … I have no knowledge if he spoke to him,” Giuliani says on whether President Trump and Michael Cohen discussed Cohen’s congressional testimony, before adding, “So what if he talked to him about it?" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/HVDhQe4StF — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 20, 2019

The “so what” could involve possible witness tampering and obstruction of justice. A former federal prosecutor pointed out the pitfalls in a tweet:

If you and another person are under criminal investigation and you discuss his testimony with him, you should expect prosecutors to investigate that conversation to determine if you obstructed justice. https://t.co/dFfFco2lNT — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 20, 2019

