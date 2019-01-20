Critics erupted Sunday after Rudy Giuliani insisted that any discussion that may have occurred between Donald Trump and the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen concerning Cohen’s testimony before Congress would be “perfectly normal.” George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted it as “perfectly insane” for the potential target of an investigation to be talking about testimony with a witness.
Conway, a lawyer, then wrote that he was “trying to imagine what the reaction of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in 1988 would have been to this ‘perfectly normal’ assertion — and just can’t.” Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney, was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 1988.
Conway also retweeted a comment from homeland security consultant Paul Rosenzweig, who called it “perfectly criminal.”
Giuliani told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that, as far as he knew, Trump did not direct Cohen to lie during his congressional testimony in 2017 — as BuzzFeed has reported — about Trump’s negotiations on a Trump Tower Moscow deal during his presidential campaign.
But he also conceded it’s possible the men discussed the testimony before it occurred, which he said would be “perfectly normal.” If it did happen, he asked, “So what?”
The “so what” could involve possible witness tampering and obstruction of justice. A former federal prosecutor pointed out the pitfalls in a tweet:
Other Twitter reactions to Conway’s slam noted that such conversations would be “perfectly normal” among, say, mobsters and their boss. Many also questioned Giuliani’s legal competence.