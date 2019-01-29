George Conway To Trump: 'Your Stupidity Knows No Bounds'

George Conway, the lawyer and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, is tangling with President Donald Trump on Twitter again.

Conway, in response to Trump’s tweet slamming a book written by former White House aide Cliff Sims, wrote Tuesday that the president’s “stupidity knows no bounds.”

Trump attacked the tell-all, Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House, which was published on Tuesday, by calling it “made up stories and fiction.” He smeared Sims as “a mess.”

Your stupidity knows no bounds. https://t.co/Ac6eQmTgOx — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 29, 2019

Sims, who left the White House in May, assisted on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Amazon describes his memoir as “the first honest insider’s account of the Trump administration.”

Conway also retweeted many other people, who noted that Trump’s nasty response to Sims was helping the book fly off shelves. Conway wrote “LOL” in response to a tweet that quoted a former White House official saying, “If Trump can go the next 24 hours without tweeting about it, the book will be out of the news cycle by this Wednesday.”

Conway has been a consistent critic of the president. Earlier this month, he rejected Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s defense of Trump having conversations about a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, tweeting that Giuliani “made s**t up.” Then, on Saturday, Conway called Trump a “joke” and “an incompetent fool.”