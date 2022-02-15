George Conway: Accounting Firm's Move Is Worse For Trump Than Being Impeached Twice

Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, sent a letter on Feb. 9 to Trump Organization executive vice president and chief legal officer Alan Garten notifying him of the firm’s decision to drop the business as a client. It also said that the financial statements it prepared for Trump between 2011 and 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.”

Those statements are at the center of two investigations into whether Trump illegally inflated the values of his assets to defraud lenders. The Mazars letter was included in a court document filed Monday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

According to Conway, who is married to Trump’s former senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, having a decade’s worth of financial statements pulled by accountants is “just about the most calamitous thing” that could happen to any business with outside financing or investors.

“This is worse for him than being impeached twice,” he added.