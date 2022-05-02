George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

“He’s mentally ill, a very sick man,” Trump wrote about George Conway in the statement. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy ― his mind is completely shot.”

Conway’s return swipe referred to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had sex with Trump in 2006 and was bribed to stay quiet about it. Trump’s former fixer, attorney Michael Cohen, admitted to making hush money payments to Daniels and another woman on Trump’s behalf before the 2016 election to prevent them from speaking out. Cohen later served time in prison on several charges, including campaign finance violations in connection to those payments.