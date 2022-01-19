George Conway Details Trump's 'Gravest Crime' For Criminal Prosecution

“This is gravest crime you could imagine that a president could commit. If you don’t at least look at this with the closet possible microscope, you are basically saying that a president is completely above the law,” said Conway, a vocal Trump critic who is married to former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“This is about the Constitution basically being destroyed,” he added. “And if the Justice Department doesn’t use every available resource to look into whether or not that should be criminally prosecuted, it would be a travesty.”