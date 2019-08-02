Incredibly Self-Involved 'Trump Eulogies' Trends On Twitter Thanks To George Conway

Republican gadfly George Conway has launched yet another hilarious Twitter trend, this time mocking Donald Trump’s reportedly narcissistic eulogy for his late father, Fred Trump.
Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, linked on Twitter to a 2017 story in Rolling Stone that claimed Trump’s dad reinforced his son’s self-involvement with the message “you are a king” and also urged him to “be a killer.” At his dad’s funeral in 1999, Trump “used the time to talk about his own accomplishments and to make it clear that, in his mind, his father’s best achievement was producing him, Donald,” according to the magazine.
Critical “Trump Nation” biographer Tim O’Brien got in on Conway’s game with his own take on “Trump Obits,” but the two president-bashers finally settled on “Trump Eulogies” and a Twitter trend was born.
Conway is on a roll. Last month he launched “Trump Greeting Cards” after he suggested that Trump’s next career could be creating greeting cards for “sub-literate sociopaths.” Earlier this week he helped fuel the “Lost Trump History” Twitter trend after the president claimed — without a scintilla of evidence — that he was on the scene with first responders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Manhattan.
Here’s the latest, with Twitter wags imagining Trump speaking at someone’s funeral: