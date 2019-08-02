Incredibly Self-Involved 'Trump Eulogies' Trends On Twitter Thanks To George Conway

Republican gadfly George Conway has launched yet another hilarious Twitter trend, this time mocking Donald Trump’s reportedly narcissistic eulogy for his late father, Fred Trump.

Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, linked on Twitter to a 2017 story in Rolling Stone that claimed Trump’s dad reinforced his son’s self-involvement with the message “you are a king” and also urged him to “be a killer.” At his dad’s funeral in 1999, Trump “used the time to talk about his own accomplishments and to make it clear that, in his mind, his father’s best achievement was producing him, Donald,” according to the magazine.

“On June 29th, 1999, Trump gave a eulogy at his father’s funeral .... [Trump] used the time to talk about his own accomplishments and to make it clear that, in his mind, his father’s best achievement was producing him, Donald.” #TrumpEulogieshttps://t.co/5RPQL9fM50 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 1, 2019

Critical “Trump Nation” biographer Tim O’Brien got in on Conway’s game with his own take on “Trump Obits,” but the two president-bashers finally settled on “Trump Eulogies” and a Twitter trend was born.

I think Tim is offering this hashtag #TrumpObits—or should it be #TrumpEulogies?—as an invitation and a challenge ... https://t.co/mTdnhjkeSd — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 1, 2019

Conway is on a roll. Last month he launched “Trump Greeting Cards” after he suggested that Trump’s next career could be creating greeting cards for “sub-literate sociopaths.” Earlier this week he helped fuel the “Lost Trump History” Twitter trend after the president claimed — without a scintilla of evidence — that he was on the scene with first responders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Manhattan.

Here’s the latest, with Twitter wags imagining Trump speaking at someone’s funeral:

“I come here to bury Caeser, not to praise him. Not a great guy, Caeser. I like Emporers that aren’t murdered. The good news is that I bought his casino at a great price and it’s going to a yuge success for Rome. Romans come up to me every day and tell me how much they love me.” — Scott Camp v. 2019 (@scottytaco) August 1, 2019

In lieu of flowers Melania and I have made a small donation to the Trump Foundation. #TrumpEulogies #TrumpObits — Dumb Precedent (@DumbOldJTramp) August 1, 2019

After he died, he said to me "Sir, Thank you for everything you've done." And he was crying, and this is a big dead guy, but he was crying.#TrumpEulogies — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) August 1, 2019

Wow, what a crowd here today to hear me speak about my friend. People are saying that it is the biggest crowd ever, with people outside lined up around the block. #trumpeulogies — Max Newman (@BigMaxN) August 1, 2019

Here lie some victims of {insert location} gun violence. Thoughts & Prayers! Sad!

#TrumpEulogies — 37 Acorns (@golfgate) August 1, 2019

“He was a great guy. Although, I must say, I didn’t know him. And I never liked him.”#TrumpEulogies — Jack McGeehin (@JackMcGeehin) August 1, 2019

“Believe me...because I care so much for the deceased, I bought Big Macs for everyone. I give the best food.”#TrumpEulogies — Runnergal4life 👩🏽‍🦱✌🏽🌊 (@BlueWave215) August 1, 2019

I have come here not to bury him, but to praise me. #TrumpEulogies pic.twitter.com/HRlTf9hsAI — SECusack (@cusack_se) August 1, 2019

"The deceased was a yuge fan of Trump brand products, which are on sale today at the Trump Store if you use code 'Deceased'."#TrumpEulogies — 🌊 Jebus 🌊 (@the_real_Lord) August 1, 2019

"Sad."

...

"Now....about this Russian witch hunt .." — WhippetRun (@WhippetRun) August 1, 2019

I pick the best friends. I had always thought he was a really, really good friend. But then he died. I like friends that don't die, okay. I just can't support dead friends. #TrumpEulogies — Jackson Percy (@JacksonPercy4) August 1, 2019

"They heard I was going to speak here today and millions of people were asking where they could buy tickets." #TrumpEulogies — Sheri Langer (Sheri Lynn Fishbach) (@sherifishbach) August 1, 2019

"The wake was very nice, I paid by the way, people were coming up to thank me for my humility. They might even nominate me for the nobel! Not that is important to me but if they do, I'll have to accept as it would be rude otherwise so I'm told"#TrumpEulogies — F TRUMP (F isn't for Fred) (@rus7066) August 1, 2019

“What a small coffin. My coffin will be very big and have the best people carrying it.” #TrumpEulogies — Seth Goodtime (@SethGoodtime) August 1, 2019

“Enough about me...let me tell you what the deceased thought about me...” — Luis Gonzalez (@roundcuban) August 1, 2019

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust; everything being about me is a Must!#TrumpEulogies pic.twitter.com/GR3Q9AsMve — Cleopatra Jones (@angelique_betts) August 1, 2019

“She had blood coming out of her wherever, and now she’s gone. Sad.” #TrumpEulogies — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 1, 2019

“I was the first to say he was going to die. I know the most about dying.”#TrumpEulogies — Heather Callahan (@adropofrainbook) August 1, 2019

"That guy isn't dead. FAKE NEWS!"#TrumpEulogies — The Real God (@TheReal25305640) August 1, 2019