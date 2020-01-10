George Conway's Anti-Trump Group Puts Evangelicals On Notice In Damning New Ad

A group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump is calling out one of his most reliable voting blocs: evangelical Christians.

The video by the Lincoln Project begins, appropriately, with a Biblical quote:

“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

The video combines footage of some of Trump’s most outrageous and outright un-Christian comments with clips of evangelical leaders praising him.

“If this is the best American Christians can do, then God help us all,” the spot concludes:

The Lincoln Project was launched last month by a group of Republicans, including attorney George Conway ― husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ― GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

After the clip debuted, Wilson tweeted:

Just a note about the work from @ProjectLincoln:



We’re just getting started. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 9, 2020

The Lincoln Project is one of several anti-Trump groups hitting the president from the right.

And Anthony Scaramucci, who served 10 days as Trump’s White House communications director but has since turned on the president, has vowed to work against his reelection.