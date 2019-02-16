George Conway Trolls Trump Over Pic At Golf Club Breakfast Bar During 'Emergency'

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, got a chuckle Saturday out of a photo that captured President Donald Trump grazing at his Florida golf course’s omelet bar.

Conway joked that it was an “emergency round,” highlighting the image of a very relaxed-looking president in the middle of what he claims is a “national emergency” on the southern border.

The photo was snapped by a “source” at the president’s golf resort in West Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago and sent to journalist J.D. Durkin, Washington bureau chief for financial network Cheddar, he wrote on Twitter. Durkin posted it, to the delight of thousands of his followers.

An image of a far more vigorous-looking Trump demanding, “Can you walk the walk?” from an old Walgreen’s ad hangs behind the bar.

Trump declared the national emergency Friday so he can build his border wall, despite the decision of Congress to give him only $1.37 billion to construct fencing. He left for his golf vacation soon after. He has no publicly scheduled events this weekend.

Turns out the border situation wasn’t all that dire after all. He conceded earlier that he “didn’t need to” declare an emergency, but wanted the wall to be built faster.

Twitter got the picture.

Looks like “eggsecutive time” to me — Adrian B (@Aceonic31) February 16, 2019

I didn't need to order an omelette from the omelette bar, I just wanted it faster. — pinhead (@evpinhead) February 16, 2019

First reported glimpse of POTUS today, fewer than 24 hours after declaring a national emergency. https://t.co/UiChbu41cM — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) February 16, 2019

I’m just glad to see he’s getting some eggs today. The importance of protein before an exhausting game of golf is so important during national emergencies. Those murderous MS-13 bad hombres duct taping women at the border are terrified right now, for sure.



America. #Blessed. — amy lynne (@atlanta_amy) February 16, 2019

Ya know who has a better omlette station ( besides almost everybody ) Mexico ,plus they wrap them in tortillas' yumm — Penney Driver (@rageinggranny) February 16, 2019

Exactly where a president should be during a national emergency—the omelette bar in a restaurant of a golf club he owns...#FAKENationalEmrgency — Desert Punk (@TheFaulkLine) February 16, 2019

It’s a national emergency.... extra cheese please. — Mark Shamley (@sham4408) February 16, 2019

Crazy emergency happening trump, don’t you know? There’s a caravan right behind youuuuuuu — romy reiner (@romyreiner) February 16, 2019

Day 2 of our national emergency. Is there enough ketchup? IS THERE ENOUGH KETCHUP??? — Angelcrusher (@Angelcrusher) February 16, 2019

The poster of himself on wall says "Can you walk the walk?"

Apparently not...he rides in a golf cart. — Joanne (@joanneccharles) February 16, 2019

Most really good omelette bars will have a Walgreens advertisement behind the chef pic.twitter.com/qxYRgei8BB — A. Koford ˢᵉᵉ ᵖᶦⁿⁿᵉᵈ ᵗʷᵉᵉᵗ (@apelad) February 16, 2019

Thanks @jiveDurkey from the WH travel pool hold offsite. All tips on meetings, golf partners appreciated https://t.co/svmRvwGHG4 — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) February 16, 2019

Leadership during a national emergency — krishkgj (@jonnystarkaryen) February 16, 2019