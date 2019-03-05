George Conway: New Report 'Unquestionably Grounds For Impeachment,' If True

Attorney George Conway said a new report claiming President Donald Trump tried to squash AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner would “unquestionably” be grounds for impeachment, if true.

Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, was referring to a New Yorker report which claimed Trump demanded that Gary Cohn, at the time director of the National Economic Council, ordered the Justice Department to block the merger.

If proven, such an attempt to use presidential authority to seek retribution for the exercise of First Amendment rights would unquestionably be grounds for impeachment. https://t.co/F1UANzeD2q — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 4, 2019

“Cohn, a former president of Goldman Sachs, evidently understood that it would be highly improper for a President to use the Justice Department to undermine two of the most powerful companies in the country as punishment for unfavorable news coverage, ....” https://t.co/F1UANzeD2q — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 4, 2019

“... and as a reward for a competing news organization that boosted him. According to the source, as Cohn walked out of the meeting he told Kelly, “Don’t you fucking dare call the Justice Department. We are not going to do business that way.” — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 4, 2019

Trump’s push to block the $85.4 billion deal was seen by some as retaliation against CNN, the network he’s repeatedly slammed as “fake news,” The New Yorker reported.

The magazine also noted that the president had called Cohn and then-Chief of Staff John Kelly into the Oval Office and griped: “I’ve been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing’s happened! I’ve mentioned it 50 times. And nothing’s happened. I want to make sure it’s filed. I want that deal blocked!”

Cohn, however, considered it improper and warned Kelly not to intervene, the report said.

Conway also retweeted two messages that pointed out Cohn appears to have blocked Trump from intervening:

IMHO the point of this anecdote is that the order went nowhere: "Don't you fucking dare call the DOJ."



As some of us have been saying since literally 2016, there's more to exec branch than POTUS, and lots of veto points btwn impulse and action. https://t.co/pMhPEcY0Wp — Dara Lind (@DLind) March 4, 2019

To clarify: yes the DOJ sued, but it didn't sue _because Trump ordered Cohn to do it._



It is theoretically possible the DOJ sued at Trump's direction but we don't have any more info about that now than we did yesterday, because the order we know about didn't go anywhere. — Dara Lind (@DLind) March 4, 2019