MEDIA

George Conway Hits Trump With A Damning New Post-Impeachment Nickname

The conservative attorney and husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway got another anti-Trump hashtag trending.

Move over POTUS, there’s a new nickname trending and President Donald Trump almost certainly won’t like it. 

Conservative attorney George Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, said impeachment had changed the name to IMPOTUS:

The tweets by Conway ― one of the forces behind a new super PAC aimed at preventing Trump’s reelection ― quickly caused #IMPOTUS to trend: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Impeachment Kellyanne Conway Hashtags
CONVERSATIONS