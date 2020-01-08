Conservative attorney George Conway says it’s “extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion” that President Donald Trump is escalating the conflict with Iran just to distract from his impeachment.
“I’d be perfectly happy to be wrong about this,” the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway wrote on Twitter. “But the evidence is hard to ignore.”
He added:
“He’s a narcissistic sociopath. He cares only about himself and not about the country,” Conway noted. “He’s desperate. And evil.”
Conway said that Trump in 2011 repeatedly claimed that then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to help his reelection. That means Trump believes it’s something a president would do.
“And now that Trump’s president, it is,” Conway said. “Pure projection ― falsely accusing someone of possibly doing something he would do.”
He also wrote:
Later, he added: