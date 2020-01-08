Conservative attorney George Conway says it’s “extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion” that President Donald Trump is escalating the conflict with Iran just to distract from his impeachment.

“I’d be perfectly happy to be wrong about this,” the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway wrote on Twitter. “But the evidence is hard to ignore.”

He added:

He let all sorts of transgressions by the Iranians go previously, and is perfectly happy to kowtow to evil foreign leaders (KJU, Putin), but suddenly, he chooses the option that the military thought too extreme to actually select, and then threatens to commit war crimes. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2020

What’s different now? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2020

“He’s a narcissistic sociopath. He cares only about himself and not about the country,” Conway noted. “He’s desperate. And evil.”

Conway said that Trump in 2011 repeatedly claimed that then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to help his reelection. That means Trump believes it’s something a president would do.

“And now that Trump’s president, it is,” Conway said. “Pure projection ― falsely accusing someone of possibly doing something he would do.”

He also wrote:

💯—no plan, no strategy, no rhyme, no reason, just impulse from the man who thinks a president could try to stay in office by starting a war. That Americans face iota of added danger because of the president’s narcissism and idiocy is a travesty beyond words. https://t.co/bXbBjSWRFE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 8, 2020

Later, he added:

.@realDonaldTrump needs to go—period. And as soon as possible. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 8, 2020