George Conway Rips Trump's 'Malignant' Self-Interest That Should Cost Him His Job

A tweet-raging George Conway argued that the “malignant narcissist” that is Donald Trump should lose his job for putting his own-self interest well ahead of the nation’s needs, which the president seems “unable to comprehend or respect.”

Conway snapped back that the probe was a “legitimate investigation, with a legitimate basis, into how a hostile foreign power tried to interfere with and undermine our democracy.”

But “because you are a malignant narcissist,” he added, “you couldn’t view it that way. Instead of complying with your oath of office, and instead of taking stock of what was in the best interests of the nation whose Constitution and laws you swore to uphold, you viewed the matter purely in terms of your own ego.”

Conway slammed Trump for placing his “self-interest” above the nation’s needs, and called it Trump’s “greatest offense against the country, an offense that incorporates but vastly exceeds the statutory crimes you’ve committed.”

It’s an “offense for which you should pay with your office, regardless of whether you are ultimately brought to justice in the courts of law,” he added.

Oh, and “one of the most hard-fought and consequential elections” in history touted by Trump wasn’t that impressive, noted Conway, who pointed out that his rival Hillary Clinton won nearly 3 million more popular votes.

