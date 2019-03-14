George Conway, an attorney and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is calling for a “serious inquiry” into President Donald Trump’s “condition of mind.”

Conway, a persistent Trump critic despite his wife’s position in the administration, slammed the president’s “brazen, pathological mendacity” for lying over even mundane matters.

“Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him?” Conway wrote. “Why would he feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?”

Conway’s first tweet linked to a clip in which Trump suggested that District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found “no collusion” in sentencing former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Wednesday.

However, the judge in the District of Columbia said no such thing.

“The ‘no collusion’ mantra is simply a non sequitur,” she said, adding that “the investigation is still ongoing.”

Conway also referred to Trump’s shifting story on Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he incorrectly referred to as “Tim Apple” at a White House meeting last week.

The president reportedly told GOP donors Friday that he had said “Tim Cook, Apple” but that the “Cook” was so fast no one heard it.

The recording of the event proves otherwise. Then, Trump claimed he skipped the word just to save time.

“A ridiculous assertion, of course,” Conway wrote. “He really said ‘Tim Apple’ instead of ‘Tim Cook of Apple’ to save **a third of a second**”

These and other incidents of lying led to Conway’s volley of tweets, concluding with a call for a check on Trump’s mental health.

“Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind,” he wrote.

Here’s his full takedown:

Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life? One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would be feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But one lie on any subject is never enough for Donald Trump. So he next tells a different lie. Yes, I omitted a word, but to save time. A ridiculous assertion, of course—he really said “Tim Apple” instead of “Tim Cook of Apple” to save **a third of a second**? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

This man who recently gave a incoherent, rambling two-hour-plus speech, this man not known for economy of words? Another absurd, crazy lie. Pathological. And now, another one. The judge says, in open court, that Manafort’s lawyers’ “no collusion” “mantra”was patently ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

ridiculous because it was irrelevant to the charges at hand—not that there was no proof of collusion, just that whether there was or wasn’t was irrelevant to the proceedings at hand. And yet he lies again—a blatant lie—about what the judge said in open court. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

Again, pathological. It’s not rational, because it’s a lie that no reasonable person would believe. It undermines his credibility. It’s self-defeating. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But these are just two of ... how many examples? Hundreds? Thousands? Is it possible to count? At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It’s beyond politics. It’s nuts. It’s a disorder. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019