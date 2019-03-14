George Conway, an attorney and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is calling for a “serious inquiry” into President Donald Trump’s “condition of mind.”
Conway, a persistent Trump critic despite his wife’s position in the administration, slammed the president’s “brazen, pathological mendacity” for lying over even mundane matters.
“Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him?” Conway wrote. “Why would he feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?”
Conway’s first tweet linked to a clip in which Trump suggested that District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found “no collusion” in sentencing former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Wednesday.
“I can only tell you one thing: Again that was proven today, no collusion,” Trump declared, repeating “no collusion” multiple times.
However, the judge in the District of Columbia said no such thing.
“The ‘no collusion’ mantra is simply a non sequitur,” she said, adding that “the investigation is still ongoing.”
Conway also referred to Trump’s shifting story on Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he incorrectly referred to as “Tim Apple” at a White House meeting last week.
The president reportedly told GOP donors Friday that he had said “Tim Cook, Apple” but that the “Cook” was so fast no one heard it.
The recording of the event proves otherwise. Then, Trump claimed he skipped the word just to save time.
“A ridiculous assertion, of course,” Conway wrote. “He really said ‘Tim Apple’ instead of ‘Tim Cook of Apple’ to save **a third of a second**”
These and other incidents of lying led to Conway’s volley of tweets, concluding with a call for a check on Trump’s mental health.
“Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind,” he wrote.
Here’s his full takedown: