George Conway Puts Trump's Senate Enablers On Notice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Conservative attorney George Conway said on Thursday that Republican lawmakers had a chance to stop President Donald Trump before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. They failed and that should be remembered on Election Day.

Trump has repeatedly spread false information about COVID-19. Last month, he insisted the cases would be “down to close to zero” within days. His administration has also been slow to deliver essential testing to health agencies around the country, with Yahoo News reporting this week that the CDC conducted just 77 tests between Sunday and Wednesday.

Conway, who is married to counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, said Trump shouldn’t be blamed for being “intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for any public office.” But the Senate had a chance to stop him during the impeachment trial earlier this year. Instead, all Senate Republicans except for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to acquit him. Conway listed each one by name and pinned it to the top of his Twitter feed:

.@realDonaldTrump actually can’t help that he’s intellectually, psychologically, and morally unfit for any public office. But there are 52 people who could’ve done something about it 5 weeks ago. No one should forget their responsibility, not this fall, in 2022 and 2024—or ever. pic.twitter.com/gTQHZLqbiN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 12, 2020

Conway is a member of a group of conservatives called The Lincoln Project, which is working to oust the president this autumn. Now, that Conway has turned his attention to the Senate, others are sharing his call to remember the Republicans who enabled Trump:

