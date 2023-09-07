George Conway Spots Trump Interview Moment That Could Haunt Him In Court

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Conservative attorney George Conway said one line from Donald Trump’s interview with Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday could be used against him in court.

Hewitt asked Trump if he told anyone to move the boxes of classified documents at the heart of one of the four major legal cases facing the former president.

“I don’t talk about anything. You know why? Because I’m allowed to do whatever I want,” Trump insisted. “I come under the Presidential Records Act... I’m allowed to do everything I did.”

When Hewitt asked again, Trump insisted he was “totally covered under the law.”

Few people agree with Trump on that reading of the law, and many legal observers have said his insistence that he’s allowed to do what he did is more of a confession than a defense.

And on Wednesday, Conway said Trump’s comments to Hewitt could be used against him ― not even during the trial, but during the sentencing to come after it:

This will make a terrific quote for the Government to use in the first paragraph of its sentencing memorandum. https://t.co/ya7j9VNyYO — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) September 6, 2023

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti had a similar thought, writing that special counsel Jack Smith could use that same exchange during the trial:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack Smith uses this statement against Trump at trial.



Trump thinks he is “allowed to do whatever I want.” The jury will receive instructions from the judge indicating that the law indicates otherwise. https://t.co/nYaFPgkY7y — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 6, 2023

Trump is facing a combined total of 91 felony charges from four different cases: two at the federal level, one in Georgia and one in New York.

He claimed during that same interview on Wednesday that he would be willing to take the stand and testify, and insisted that he has “no interest” in making a plea deal with prosecutors.

There’s no indication that prosecutors are willing to offer him one.