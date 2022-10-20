George Conway Says New Trump Ruling Contains 'A Smoking Gun'

Conservative attorney George Conway on Wednesday called information in a new ruling “a smoking gun” that effectively established former President Donald Trump committed perjury and other federal crimes.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter handed down the ruling Wednesday, which ordered the release of emails between Trump and one of his attorneys, John Eastman, to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to Carter, Trump signed a legal document claiming that the information he provided in a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia was true, even though the Eastman emails demonstrated he knew the numbers were wrong.

Conway said the development would be a smoking gun for the state prosecutor in Georgia, where Trump is under criminal investigation for election interference.

“What this is, is a smoking gun in Georgia because if you look at what the judge describes here of these emails is: they file a lawsuit, a state court lawsuit, [on] Dec. 4, making various allegations about dead people voting, about felons voting, about unregistered voters voting,” Conway told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “And by the end of December, they’re aware that these allegations are false. And that’s the email that the judge quotes here.”

Conway read aloud part of the email, in which Eastman said Trump had been made aware that some of the allegations were inaccurate. Nonetheless, Trump’s lawyers then had him “file a federal lawsuit where Trump certifies, under oath, verifies under oath, that these allegations were in fact, true,” Conway said. “That’s perjury and that’s certainly evidence of federal crimes.”

“The Georgia investigation is very advanced and this is going to be a very important document in exhibit in the charges that I’m sure [the prosecutor] is going to bring,” he added.