George Conway Goes There With Scathing Personal Challenge For 'Wuss' Trump

The conservative attorney is trying to goad the former president into testifying at his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Conservative attorney George Conway spoke directly to Donald Trump on Wednesday as he challenged the former president to testify at his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Conway predicted Trump would “be torn to shreds in about three minutes” if he took the stand, then tried to goad him into doing so anyway.

“If he doesn’t testify it’s because he’s scared,” Conway said on MSNBC on Wednesday. “Donald, you are scared.”

Conway said Trump prefers to stand in the hallway and make statements so that when people ask questions, he can turn around and walk away without answering.

“You, Donald ― I hope you’re listening to me ― you are a wuss,” he said. “You are scared of actually doing what Stormy Daniels had to do, and what Michael Cohen had to do.”

Trump has accused them and others of lying, but Conway said that attack rings hollow.

“You can’t call these people liars, Donald, unless you go on the stand and tell your truth,” he said. “Are you afraid, Donald? I think you are.”

