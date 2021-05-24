On Anniversary Of George Floyd's Killing, Demonstrators Call For More Police Reform

It’s been one year since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis, sparking a wave of protests around the world and a reckoning over systemic racism and law enforcement’s mistreatment of Black people in America.
Floyd’s family attended one of many remembrances on Sunday, gathering with activists, citizens and others who have lost loved ones to police brutality at a rally in Minneapolis.
“It has been a long year. It has been a painful year,” Floyd’s sister Bridgett said at the event, which took place in front of the courthouse in Minneapolis where ex-officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death in May. “It has been very frustrating for me and my family for our lives to change in the blink of an eye. I still don’t know why.”
A series of events to remember Floyd and to continue the call for police reform are taking place this week.
Read live updates on the anniversary of Floyd's death below. (All times are Eastern.)
Multiple Lawmakers Issue Bipartisan Statement Marking Floyd’s Death ― 5/24/2021, 4:45 p.m. ET
Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), as well as Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), have released a joint bipartisan statement marking the anniversary of Floyd’s death. The lawmakers are all involved in the latest talks about legislation to address police reform.
“One year ago, George Floyd’s murder awakened millions of people around the world who had never before witnessed the deadly consequences of the failures in our policing system. This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change,” the statement said.
“While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”
— Sanjana Karanth
President Joe Biden will host members of Floyd’s family at the White House this week, NBC reported.
― Paige Lavender
The Associated Press reported on other events happening in Minneapolis to honor Floyd on the anniversary of his death:
The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Floyd was born, was hosting a series of events in Minneapolis to honor Floyd on the anniversary.
The nonprofit was launched in Floyd’s honor by his siblings in September 2020 to help combat racial inequities in Black and brown communities.
Other events in Minneapolis ahead of the anniversary include a virtual “day of action” that encourages people to organize remotely and two panels with the families and other activists on Monday, followed by a community festival and candlelight vigil on Tuesday.
― Paige Lavender