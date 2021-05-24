On Anniversary Of George Floyd's Killing, Demonstrators Call For More Police Reform

Multiple Lawmakers Issue Bipartisan Statement Marking Floyd’s Death ― 5/24/2021, 4:45 p.m. ET

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), as well as Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), have released a joint bipartisan statement marking the anniversary of Floyd’s death. The lawmakers are all involved in the latest talks about legislation to address police reform.

“One year ago, George Floyd’s murder awakened millions of people around the world who had never before witnessed the deadly consequences of the failures in our policing system. This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change,” the statement said.

“While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”

— Sanjana Karanth