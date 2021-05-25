Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired At George Floyd Memorial In Minneapolis

Police responded to a report of “the sound of shots fired” on Tuesday near the intersection in Minneapolis where George Floyd was murdered one year ago.

The apparent shooting took place around 10 a.m. local time about a block east of where a white police officer killed Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest attempt on May 25, 2020, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder told HuffPost in a statement.

Witnesses told police that “a suspect vehicle” was last seen leaving the area at “a high rate of speed,” according to Elder’s statement.

Soon after, an individual arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim has been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, Elder said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the apparent shots. Police described the situation as “evolving” and would not provide any additional information.

Reporters at the scene described the panic that unfolded in the area as dozens of apparent gunshots rang out. Community members had been gathering at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. The location has become a memorial site to Floyd known as George Floyd Square.

The sound of roughly 30 shots could be heard near the square, prompting people to run for cover, tweeted Associated Press reporter Philip Crowther. Journalists reported broken windows and at least one damaged storefront caused by bullets.

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.