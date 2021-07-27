George Foreman puzzled people on Tuesday with his criticism of athletes who take a political stand at the Olympics.

The boxing legend, during an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, appeared to link the raised-fist podium protests of U.S. athletes John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Mexico City games (where Foreman also won gold in the heavyweight boxing) to the 1972 Munich games massacre.

“No good has ever come out of it,” Foreman, 72, said of protesting sports stars.

“I remember John Carlos and Tommie Smith,” continued the grill salesman. “I don’t know how dedicated they were but they put on a demonstration that’s still talked about. It was so great that the world saw it and they went down to Germany and killed those kids representing Israel.”

“That’s what demonstration will get you,” Foreman added. “It shouldn’t be in sports. They should take it out. Let us go over there and have a good time and stay out of politics because it’s a dangerous thing.”

Wait a minute, what's George Foreman trying to say here?



Is he suggesting John Carlos and Tommie Smith's demonstration at the 1968 Olympics led to Palestinians killing Israeli athletes in Munich?!?! pic.twitter.com/rPBnejLGjt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 27, 2021

As the International Olympic Committee slightly relaxed its rules regarding protests by athletes, attacks on “woke” stars have become something of a feature on Fox News in recent days.

Prime-time personality Laura Ingraham on Friday slammed “the overload of Olympians who think we somehow care about their political views.”