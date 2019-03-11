Former heavyweight champion George Foreman wrote a heart-wrenching goodbye on Sunday to his daughter Freeda, an ex-boxer who died over the weekend at age 42.
Freeda Foreman was discovered unresponsive inside her Houston home on Saturday. As of this writing, the result of a coroner’s report on the cause of her death had not been released, but local station KTRK indicated that she may have died by suicide, citing homicide investigators.
In his social media note, the 70-year-old Foreman mourned the first Sunday without her. He praised her for pursuing her education and managing a family in addition to her boxing career.
“Just 1 more day I wanted,” he wrote.
Freeda Foreman made her debut as a professional boxer in August 2000, knocking out LaQuanda Landers.
The bout drew attention because she was fighting at a time when the daughters of her father’s rivals, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, were also pursuing careers in the ring, ESPN reported.
She won four more matches in a row before a split decision loss to Evelyn Rodriguez on Nov. 20, 2001. She then retired in part to raise a family, according to ESPN.