George Foreman's Tribute To His Late Daughter, A Boxer, Will Break Your Heart

The former heavyweight champ just wanted "1 more day" with Freeda Foreman, who died at age 42 on Saturday.

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman wrote a heart-wrenching goodbye on Sunday to his daughter Freeda, an ex-boxer who died over the weekend at age 42.

Freeda Foreman was discovered unresponsive inside her Houston home on Saturday. As of this writing, the result of a coroner’s report on the cause of her death had not been released, but local station KTRK indicated that she may have died by suicide, citing homicide investigators.

In his social media note, the 70-year-old Foreman mourned the first Sunday without her. He praised her for pursuing her education and managing a family in addition to her boxing career.

“Just 1 more day I wanted,” he wrote.

Freeda Foreman made her debut as a professional boxer in August 2000, knocking out LaQuanda Landers.

Freeda Foreman connected with a right hand to the mouth of LaQuanda Landers in her professional fight debut.
The bout drew attention because she was fighting at a time when the daughters of her father’s rivals, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, were also pursuing careers in the ring, ESPN reported. 

Freeda Foreman peers down at LaQuanda Landers during their August 2000 fight.
She won four more matches in a row before a split decision loss to Evelyn Rodriguez on Nov. 20, 2001. She then retired in part to raise a family, according to ESPN.

Freeda Foreman took a break from training with her daughter Justice at America Presents Gym in Denver.
Former heavyweight champ George Foreman said he wanted "1 more day" with his daughter Freeda, who died over the weekend.
