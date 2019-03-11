Former heavyweight champion George Foreman wrote a heart-wrenching goodbye on Sunday to his daughter Freeda, an ex-boxer who died over the weekend at age 42.

Freeda Foreman was discovered unresponsive inside her Houston home on Saturday. As of this writing, the result of a coroner’s report on the cause of her death had not been released, but local station KTRK indicated that she may have died by suicide, citing homicide investigators.

In his social media note, the 70-year-old Foreman mourned the first Sunday without her. He praised her for pursuing her education and managing a family in addition to her boxing career.

“Just 1 more day I wanted,” he wrote.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019

Freeda Foreman made her debut as a professional boxer in August 2000, knocking out LaQuanda Landers.

Al Bello via Getty Images Freeda Foreman connected with a right hand to the mouth of LaQuanda Landers in her professional fight debut.

The bout drew attention because she was fighting at a time when the daughters of her father’s rivals, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, were also pursuing careers in the ring, ESPN reported.

Al Bello via Getty Images Freeda Foreman peers down at LaQuanda Landers during their August 2000 fight.

She won four more matches in a row before a split decision loss to Evelyn Rodriguez on Nov. 20, 2001. She then retired in part to raise a family, according to ESPN.

Craig F. Walker via Getty Images Freeda Foreman took a break from training with her daughter Justice at America Presents Gym in Denver.