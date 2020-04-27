“The Price Is Right” announcer George Gray was stricken with three heart attacks and is recovering at an Arizona hospital, “Entertainment Tonight” reported Sunday.

Gray, 53, on the show since 2011, felt chest pains a week ago and had his first attack on the way to the hospital, a rep told “ET.” A failed stent procedure led to a second attack. Gray had his biggest heart attack, a so-called widowmaker, on the operating table, Variety reported.

That’s when doctors who had planned single-bypass surgery decided on the spot to perform a multiple-bypass operation, Gray’s wife Brittney told USA Today.

A vacation canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic may have saved Gray’s life, she noted.

“We were supposed to be in Thailand for our one-year wedding anniversary during this time,” Brittney Gray said. “If COVID-19 didn’t happen, we would have been on a plane back and he most likely would be dead. We jokingly – but not seriously – say that COVID-19 saved his life.”

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images George Gray joined "The Price Is Right" in 2011.

Gray, the former host of the “The Weakest Link,” appeared to be in good health before the emergency, his wife said. “He has low cholesterol. He ran a mile the day before. No blood pressure problems, nothing. The doctor said this is most likely genetic. There are no signs beforehand – until the heart attack.”

A rep told “ET” that Gray would remain in Tucson until he is recovered enough to return to Los Angeles.

“The Price Is Right” has shut down production amid the pandemic.