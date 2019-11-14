An unexpected talking point arose from the first televised impeachment hearing on Wednesday: George Kent’s dedication to hydration.

Kent, who serves as the deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs at the State Department, testified before House Intelligence Committee lawmakers alongside Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. They were the first two witnesses to publicly testify in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump for his attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden in exchange for millions in U.S. military aid.

In a strange yet also typical-of-Twitter turn of events, people decided to voice opinions about Kent’s particularly large and reusable water bottle, which he brought into the hearing chambers. He was noticeably surrounded by other significantly less hydrated individuals toting small plastic bottles of water.

While people were mostly fans of the diplomat’s commitment to keeping hydrated, as well as his eco-friendly choice of vessel and decision to rock a bow-tie, some of the pundits over on Fox News mocked Kent and his bottle.

“Fish are not this hydrated,” network contributor Raymond Arroyo told “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham. “It was like a medical sized water silo.”

They are literally attacking one of the impeachment witnesses for.......drinking water pic.twitter.com/vVSrCcVNcS — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 14, 2019

Those on Team Kent’s Water Bottle took great pleasure in praising his beverage container:

Bowtie, re-usable water bottle, confident stride. George Kent's ready to fuck some shit up. pic.twitter.com/B3QQML344S — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) November 13, 2019

Nalgene is taking advantage of George Kent's very large water bottle https://t.co/w3vHcfPSOw — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) November 13, 2019

George Kent's Big Blue Nalgene Bottle 2020#ImpeachmentHearings — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 13, 2019

Gotta stay hydrated so I’m now shopping for George Kent’s giant reusable @nalgene water bottle. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/ngVpmZvt9b — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) November 13, 2019

Absolute power move with this huge nalgene pic.twitter.com/w6SurAKRV4 — TheAlexWaller (@TheAlexWaller1) November 14, 2019

Drinking out of giant blue nalgene during congressional testimony seems like a big mood. — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) November 13, 2019

I really appreciate that George Kent is using a 64 oz @nalgene instead of the 8 oz single use plastic water bottles provided #ImpeachmentHearings — Kelly Fleming, PhD (@DoctorKFlem) November 13, 2019

George Kent *stays* hydrated pic.twitter.com/8HhDvO73cy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 13, 2019

George Kent and the return of the Nalgene is making me nostalgic. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) November 13, 2019

A shout-out to Kent’s big blue water bottle! If that’s what he brings to an impeachment hearing, I can only imagine what he brings on a hike. #impeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/r7L2Bjk8mm — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) November 13, 2019

Kent said fuck your baby water bottles. If @nbcsnl doesn't have him drinking out of a water cooler on Sat, I'm done. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/YDFpfjopDr — nichelle fonville (@nikkitikkitaffi) November 13, 2019