An unexpected talking point arose from the first televised impeachment hearing on Wednesday: George Kent’s dedication to hydration.
Kent, who serves as the deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs at the State Department, testified before House Intelligence Committee lawmakers alongside Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. They were the first two witnesses to publicly testify in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump for his attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden in exchange for millions in U.S. military aid.
In a strange yet also typical-of-Twitter turn of events, people decided to voice opinions about Kent’s particularly large and reusable water bottle, which he brought into the hearing chambers. He was noticeably surrounded by other significantly less hydrated individuals toting small plastic bottles of water.
While people were mostly fans of the diplomat’s commitment to keeping hydrated, as well as his eco-friendly choice of vessel and decision to rock a bow-tie, some of the pundits over on Fox News mocked Kent and his bottle.
“Fish are not this hydrated,” network contributor Raymond Arroyo told “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham. “It was like a medical sized water silo.”
Those on Team Kent’s Water Bottle took great pleasure in praising his beverage container: